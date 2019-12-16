SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Akamai Technolog After 1.10% Gain

Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.01 to a high of $85.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $84.69 on volume of 76,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Akamai Technolog share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $93.12 and a 52-week low of $57.18 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $85.62 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

