SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Air Prods & Chem After 1.67% Gain

Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $229.28 to a high of $230.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $228.45 on volume of 258,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Air Prods & Chem has traded in a range of $153.63 to $241.90 and is now at $231.78, 51% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 0.41% higher over the past week, respectively.