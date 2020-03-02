SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Affil Managers After 1.31% Gain

Affil Managers (NYSE:AMG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $81.21 to a high of $82.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $80.40 on volume of 330,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Affil Managers share prices have been bracketed by a low of $71.08 and a high of $115.75 and are now at $81.15, 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

