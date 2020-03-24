SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Adobe Sys Inc After 4.24% Gain

Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $316.22 to a high of $326.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $324.80 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Adobe Sys Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $386.75 and a 52-week low of $255.13 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $320.29 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Adobe Sys Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $356.35. Since that call, shares of Adobe Sys Inc have fallen 13.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.