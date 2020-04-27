SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Activision Blizz After 1.41% Gain

Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.34 to a high of $67.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $67.32 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Activision Blizz have traded between a low of $41.88 and a high of $68.32 and are now at $67.46, which is 61% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

