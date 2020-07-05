SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Accenture Plc-A After 2.49% Gain

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $182.50 to a high of $185.48. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $183.89 on volume of 331,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Accenture Plc-A has traded in a range of $137.15 to $216.39 and is now at $184.87, 35% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.