SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Acadia Pharmaceu After 2.02% Gain

Acadia Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:ACAD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.57 to a high of $46.83. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $45.24 on volume of 379,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Acadia Pharmaceu have traded between a low of $21.04 and a high of $53.70 and are now at $46.13, which is 119% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

