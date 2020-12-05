SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Abbvie Inc After 3.48% Gain

Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.47 to a high of $90.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $86.84 on volume of 5.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Abbvie Inc have traded between a low of $62.55 and a high of $97.86 and are now at $90.96, which is 45% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

