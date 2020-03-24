Smart & Final St has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Food Retail Industry (SFS, IMKTA, VLGEA, NGVC, KR)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Smart & Final St ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.10. Ingles Markets-A is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.15. Village Super -A ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.19.

Natural Grocers follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.20, and Kroger Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.23.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Natural Grocers. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Natural Grocers in search of a potential trend change.