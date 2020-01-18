MySmarTrend
Smart & Final St has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Food Retail Industry (SFS, CASY, KR, SFM, VLGEA)

Written on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 12:19am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Smart & Final St ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.28. Casey'S General is next with a FCF per share of $0.66. Kroger Co ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.67.

Sprouts Farmers follows with a FCF per share of $0.82, and Village Super -A rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.32.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Village Super -A on December 4th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.74. Since that call, shares of Village Super -A have fallen 10.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

