Smart & Final St has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Food Retail Industry (SFS, CASY, KR, SFM, VLGEA)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Smart & Final St ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.28. Casey'S General is next with a FCF per share of $0.66. Kroger Co ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.67.

Sprouts Farmers follows with a FCF per share of $0.82, and Village Super -A rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.32.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Village Super -A on December 4th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.74. Since that call, shares of Village Super -A have fallen 10.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.