Slm Corp Rises 2.20% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.61 to a high of $11.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.61 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Slm Corp have traded between a low of $7.76 and a high of $11.84 and are now at $11.70, which is 51% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

