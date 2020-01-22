Slm Corp Rises 1.93% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.85 to a high of $9.05. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $8.91 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Slm Corp has traded in a range of $7.76 to $11.53 and is now at $9.00, 16% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 0.04% higher over the past week, respectively.