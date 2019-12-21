MySmarTrend
Slm Corp has the Lowest EPS Growth in the Consumer Finance Industry (SLM, ECPG, DFS, AXP, ALLY)

Written on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 12:29am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Slm Corp ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 421.4%. Encore Capital G is next with a EPS growth of 478.1%. Discover Financi ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 538.6%.

American Express follows with a EPS growth of 630.1%, and Ally Financial I rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 716.3%.

