Slm Corp has the Lowest EPS Growth in the Consumer Finance Industry (SLM, ECPG, DFS, AXP, ALLY)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Slm Corp ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 421.4%. Encore Capital G is next with a EPS growth of 478.1%. Discover Financi ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 538.6%.

American Express follows with a EPS growth of 630.1%, and Ally Financial I rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 716.3%.

