Slm Corp Declining With Trend-Confirming Volume (SLM)

Slm Corp shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen -26.5% to $11.50. Today's volume of 4.9 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Slm Corp and will alert subscribers who have SLM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Slm Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.76 and a high of $11.53 and are now at $9.09, 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.