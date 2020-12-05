Sl Green Realty Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.73%

Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.74 to a high of $45.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.37 on volume of 471,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Sl Green Realty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.50 and a high of $96.39 and are now at $43.14, 15% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

