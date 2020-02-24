Skyworks Solutio Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.92%

Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $108.80 to a high of $110.39. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $113.47 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Skyworks Solutio share prices have been bracketed by a low of $66.29 and a high of $128.48 and are now at $111.05, 68% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

