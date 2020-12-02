Skyworks Solutio Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.25%

Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $120.43 to a high of $122.10. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $117.94 on volume of 581,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Skyworks Solutio has traded in a range of $66.29 to $128.48 and is now at $121.14, 83% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

