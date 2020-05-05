Skyworks Solutio Rising Today on Above-Average Volume (SWKS)

Shares of Skyworks Solutio are trading up 6.9% to $106.47 today on above average volume. Approximately 2.5 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Skyworks Solutio and will alert subscribers who have SWKS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Skyworks Solutio has traded in a range of $66.29 to $128.48 and is now at $108.06, 63% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.30% higher and 1.1% lower over the past week, respectively.