Skywest Inc has the Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Airlines Industry (SKYW, CPA, DAL, LUV, JBLU)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Skywest Inc ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 11.3%. Following is Copa Holdin-Cl A with a future earnings growth of 11.9%. Delta Air Li ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 14.0%.

Southwest Air follows with a future earnings growth of 16.9%, and Jetblue Airways rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 17.9%.

