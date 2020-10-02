Skywest Inc is Among the Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (SKYW, CPA, LUV, ALK, HA)
Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Skywest Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $198,000. Following is Copa Holdin-Cl A with a an RPE of $290,000. Southwest Air ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $372,000.
Alaska Air Group follows with a an RPE of $377,000, and Hawaiian Holding rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $398,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Skywest Inc and will alert subscribers who have SKYW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee skywest inc copa holdin-cl a southwest air alaska air group hawaiian holding