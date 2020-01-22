Skywest Inc is Among the Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (SKYW, JBLU, LUV, HA, SAVE)
Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Skywest Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 4,270.4%. Jetblue Airways is next with a EPS growth of 7,410.7%. Southwest Air ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 8,065.3%.
Hawaiian Holding follows with a EPS growth of 8,430.7%, and Spirit Airlines rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 11,064.8%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Skywest Inc on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $58.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Skywest Inc have risen 12.9%. We continue to monitor Skywest Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest eps growth skywest inc JetBlue Airways southwest air hawaiian holding spirit airlines