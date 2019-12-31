Skywest Inc is Among the Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (SKYW, HA, LUV, ALGT, ALK)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Skywest Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Following is Hawaiian Holding with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Southwest Air ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Allegiant Travel follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

