Skechers Usa-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 8.59%

Skechers Usa-A (NYSE:SKX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.91 to a high of $44.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $39.36 on volume of 4.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Skechers Usa-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.40 and a high of $44.50 and are now at $42.08, 59% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Skechers Usa-A and will alert subscribers who have SKX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.