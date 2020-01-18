Skechers Usa-A has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Footwear Industry (SKX, CROX, NKE, SHOO, DECK)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Skechers Usa-A ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.15. Crocs Inc is next with a FCF per share of $1.18. Nike Inc -Cl B ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.53.
Steven Madden follows with a FCF per share of $2.60, and Deckers Outdoor rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $4.82.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Steven Madden on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Steven Madden have risen 29.7%. We continue to monitor Steven Madden for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share skechers usa-a crocs inc nike inc -cl b steven madden deckers outdoor