Skechers Usa-A Falls 1.72% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Skechers Usa-A (NYSE:SKX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.66 to a high of $41.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.61 on volume of 756,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Skechers Usa-A have traded between a low of $24.76 and a high of $44.49 and are now at $41.07, which is 66% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Skechers Usa-A on September 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $34.43. Since that recommendation, shares of Skechers Usa-A have risen 21.7%. We continue to monitor SKX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.