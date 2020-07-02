Skechers Usa-A Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (SKX)

The price of Skechers Usa-A shares has slipped to $42.08 (a -10.8% change) on heavy trading volume. Approximately 2.1 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Skechers Usa-A have traded between a low of $26.40 and a high of $44.49 and are now at $37.97, which is 44% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.