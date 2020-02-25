Sjw Group has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Water Utilities Industry (SJW, CWT, ARTNA, CWCO, AWK)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Sjw Group ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 3.70. Calif Water Srvc is next with a a price to sales ratio of 3.82. Artesian Res-A ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 4.22.

Cons Water Co-Or follows with a a price to sales ratio of 4.37, and American Water W rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 7.02.

