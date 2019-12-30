Sjw Group has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Water Utilities Industry (SJW, AWR, CWT, WTR, CWCO)
Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Sjw Group ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.1 million. Following is Amer States Wate with a an RPE of $576,000. Calif Water Srvc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $576,000.
Aqua America Inc follows with a an RPE of $533,000, and Cons Water Co-Or rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $516,000.
