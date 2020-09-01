Sjw Group is Among the Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (SJW, CWT, CTWS, CWCO, ARTNA)
Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest sales growth.
Sjw Group ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,457.7%. Calif Water Srvc is next with a sales growth of 943.9%. Conn Water Svc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 850.0%.
Cons Water Co-Or follows with a sales growth of 765.6%, and Artesian Res-A rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 397.8%.
