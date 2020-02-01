Sjw Group is Among the Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (SJW, CWCO, YORW, AWK, CWT)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Sjw Group ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 20.9%. Following is Cons Water Co-Or with a future earnings growth of 11.7%. York Water Co ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 10.0%.

American Water W follows with a future earnings growth of 8.5%, and Calif Water Srvc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 7.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sjw Group and will alert subscribers who have SJW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.