Six Flags Entert Rises 8.83% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Six Flags Entert (NYSE:SIX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.97 to a high of $21.06. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $19.50 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Six Flags Entert has traded in a range of $8.75 to $59.52 and is now at $20.64, 136% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.6%.

