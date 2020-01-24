Six Flags Entert has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Leisure Facilities Industry (SIX, TRK, ISCA, MTN, PLNT)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Six Flags Entert ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.62. Following is Speedway Motorsp with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.03. Intl Speedway-A ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.48.

Vail Resorts follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 32.94, and Planet Fitness-A rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 54.78.

