Six Flags Entert has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Leisure Facilities Industry (SIX, FUN, SEAS, PLNT, MTN)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Six Flags Entert ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 82.27. Following is Cedar Fair L.P. with a a debt to asset ratio of 82.17. Seaworld Enterta ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 73.94.

Planet Fitness-A follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 64.42, and Vail Resorts rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.95.

