Simon Property (SPG) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $60.31

Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $62.30 today and has reached the first level of support at $60.31. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $59.42 and $56.54.

Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) has potential upside of 202.7% based on a current price of $60.43 and analysts' consensus price target of $182.95. Simon Property shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $96.43 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $137.64.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Simon Property have traded between a low of $42.25 and a high of $186.24 and are now at $60.43, which is 43% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.02% lower and 4.14% lower over the past week, respectively.

