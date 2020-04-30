Simon Property (SPG) Approaches New Downside Target of $65.10

Shares of Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) opened today below their pivot of $67.66 and have already reached the first level of support at $66.45. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $65.10 and $62.54.

Potential upside of 183.1% exists for Simon Property, based on a current level of $64.63 and analysts' average consensus price target of $182.95. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $79.66 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $132.31.

Simon Property share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $180.06 and a 52-week low of $42.25 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $64.63 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.11% lower and 5.4% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Simon Property and will alert subscribers who have SPG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.