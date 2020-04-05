Simon Property Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.88%

Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.40 to a high of $61.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $60.59 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Simon Property share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.25 and a high of $180.06 and are now at $61.54, 46% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.8%.

