MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Simon Property Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 12.05%

Written on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 12:46pm
By Amy Schwartz

Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.73 to a high of $62.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $55.06 on volume of 8.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Simon Property and will alert subscribers who have SPG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Simon Property share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $180.06 and a 52-week low of $42.25 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $63.33 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

Keywords: rebounders simon property

Ticker(s): SPG

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.