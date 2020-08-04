Simon Property has the Best Relative Performance in the Retail REITs Industry (SPG , BRX , KIM , NNN , AKR )

We looked at the Retail REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Simon Property (NYSE:SPG ) ranks first with a gain of 17.28%; Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX ) ranks second with a gain of 15.36%; and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM ) ranks third with a gain of 13.97%.

National Retail (NYSE:NNN ) follows with a gain of 13.86% and Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 12.56%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Acadia Realty on November 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.53. Since that call, shares of Acadia Realty have fallen 60.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.