Simon Property Falls 8.15% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.29 to a high of $67.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $71.00 on volume of 4.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Simon Property share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $186.40 and the current low of $62.29 and are currently at $64.50 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

