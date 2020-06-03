Simon Property Falls 1.78% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $115.05 to a high of $119.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $117.60 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Simon Property have traded between the current low of $115.05 and a high of $186.40 and are now at $116.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

