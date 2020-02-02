MySmarTrend
Simon Property is Among the Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Lowest Beta (SPG, ADC, SKT, RPAI, NNN)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Simon Property ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Agree Realty is next with a a beta of 0.6. Tanger Factory ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.

Retail Propertie follows with a a beta of 0.7, and National Retail rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Agree Realty on January 13th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $70.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Agree Realty have risen 7.2%. We continue to monitor Agree Realty for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

