Simon Property is Among the Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Lowest Beta (SPG, ADC, SKT, RPAI, NNN)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Simon Property ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Agree Realty is next with a a beta of 0.6. Tanger Factory ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.

Retail Propertie follows with a a beta of 0.7, and National Retail rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

