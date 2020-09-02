Silgan Holdings has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (SLGN, BERY, ATR, BLL, GEF)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Silgan Holdings ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 12.3%. Following is Berry Global Gro with a EBITDA growth of 15.9%. Aptargroup Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 17.7%.

Ball Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 22.6%, and Greif Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 25.8%.

