Signet Jewelers has the Highest Sales per Share in the Specialty Stores Industry (SIG, ULTA, DKS, TSCO, BKS)

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:15am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Signet Jewelers ranks highest with a sales per share of $99.89. Following is Ulta Beauty Inc with a sales per share of $95.69. Dick'S Sporting ranks third highest with a sales per share of $80.50.

Tractor Supply follows with a sales per share of $58.44, and Barnes & Noble rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $51.03.

