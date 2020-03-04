Signet Jewelers has the Highest Sales per Share in the Specialty Stores Industry (SIG, ULTA, DKS, TSCO, BKS)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Signet Jewelers ranks highest with a sales per share of $99.89. Following is Ulta Beauty Inc with a sales per share of $95.69. Dick'S Sporting ranks third highest with a sales per share of $80.50.

Tractor Supply follows with a sales per share of $58.44, and Barnes & Noble rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $51.03.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Barnes & Noble and will alert subscribers who have BKS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.