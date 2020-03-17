Signature Bank Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.18%

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $80.67 to a high of $91.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $84.00 on volume of 354,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Signature Bank on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $133.73. Since that call, shares of Signature Bank have fallen 34.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Signature Bank share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $80.67 and a high of $148.64 and are now at $86.85. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.3% lower and 1.94% lower over the past week, respectively.