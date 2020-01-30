Shoe Carnival is Among the Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (SCVL, FRAN, ANF, GES, EXPR)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Shoe Carnival ranks highest with a EPS growth of 69,444.4%. Francescas Holdi is next with a EPS growth of 45,714.3%. Abercrombie & Fi ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 39,745.2%.

Guess? Inc follows with a EPS growth of 33,755.1%, and Express Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 28,557.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Shoe Carnival and will alert subscribers who have SCVL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.