Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Breaks Through Resistance at $581.45

Shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $584.05 today and have reached the first resistance level of $581.45. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $584.36 and $584.67.

Based on a current price of $583.11, Sherwin-Williams is currently 23.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $446.50. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $577.88 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $522.93.

Sherwin-Williams share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $599.95 and a 52-week low of $410.35 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $583.11 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

