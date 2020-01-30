Sherwin-Williams Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.93%

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $561.00 to a high of $570.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $582.55 on volume of 525,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Sherwin-Williams share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $599.95 and a 52-week low of $389.01 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $561.18 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

