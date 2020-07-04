Sherwin-Williams Rises 3.20% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $466.69 to a high of $484.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $453.24 on volume of 346,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Sherwin-Williams share prices have been bracketed by a low of $325.43 and a high of $599.95 and are now at $473.28, 45% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

