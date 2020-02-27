Sherwin-Williams has the Best Relative Performance in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (SHW , ECL , ALB , IFF , PPG )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW ) ranks first with a gain of 2.55%; Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL ) ranks second with a gain of 0.22%; and Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB ) ranks third with a loss of 0.21%.

Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF ) follows with a loss of 0.40% and Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.49%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sherwin-Williams and will alert subscribers who have SHW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.