Shenandoah Telec is Among the Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (SHEN, S, TMUS, TDS, USM)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Shenandoah Telec ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 234.7. Following is Sprint Corp with a a debt to equity ratio of 155.2. T-Mobile Us Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 137.0.

Telephone & Data follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 57.6, and Us Cellular Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 44.6.

